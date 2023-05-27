On Monday, the Quad-Cities will hold Memorial Day remembrances across the area.

On Saturday, the community remembered the men of Hero Street in Silvis – a place few others in the country can say was more greatly impacted by war.

The eight men from this block-and-a-half street who died in World War II or the Korean War loom large here every day. A wreath stands to honor them.

At noon Saturday the community gathered to hear about these men, their sacrifice, and what it means to be an American.

Special guests included State Rep. Gregg Johnson, Rock Island County State`s Attorney Dora Villarreal Nieman, retired Navy veteran Brian Munos, and Major General David Wilson from the Rock Island Arsenal.