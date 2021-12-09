Community hosted drive-by parade for young cancer patient headed out of state for treatment over holidays

People in Eldridge gathered to support a boy who will be treated for cancer far away from home over the holidays.

Hudson Ferris was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body, in July. The next step in the nine-year-old’s treatment will take place right around Christmas, so people from his school and neighborhood, as well as some strangers, brought the holidays to him and his family. The community hosted a drive-by parade of cars, trucks, buses and semis, wish him and his family good luck Tuesday as they travel to Madison, Wisconsin, for treatment.

Hudson was diagnosed at the age of nine, and he’s been through five rounds of chemotherapy and surgery to remove the tumor, according to family. This holiday season will be like no other, but the family said they know they’ll be strong enough for the long road ahead as Hudson undergoes stem cell transplant.

Family said Hudson has been through more than most adults, and his strength and toughness will get him through it all. Once Hudson’s treatment is done and he feels better, the family will be travelling to Hawaii.