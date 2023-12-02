The holidays can be a difficult time for many, especially those struggling with the loss of

a loved one, or other forms of grief, a news release says.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1450 30th Ave., East Moline, will host a candlelight remembrance service.

Community members who are mourning the death of a loved one (recent or long ago), mourning over other kinds of loss or simply feeling in distress are welcome to this service.

An opportunity to light a candle in remembrance of those mourned will be available.

Light refreshments and fellowship will be provided after the service, which is open to everyone.