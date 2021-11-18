Community invited to Lighting on the Commons on Saturday

The annual Lighting on the Commons will kick off the holiday season in downtown Moline at the John Deere Commons on Saturday.

Festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. and culminate with a lighting ceremony and fireworks beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Back again this year are horse-drawn wagon rides, children’s activities, refreshments, live music and entertainment featuring one of the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters, the River Music Experience, and the Spotlight Theatre.

Santa Claus also will be in town for the event.

The event will be presented by the City of Moline, John Deere, Moline Centre Partners, The TaxSlayer Center, MetroLINK and MidAmerican Energy.

For more information, visit here.