Community invited to participate in ‘pirate duck treasure hunt’ to benefit homeless

A shelter in Rock Island is giving the Quad Cities a chance to win prizes while also benefiting the homeless.

Christian Care is hosting a pirate duck-themed scavenger hunt for “treasure” throughout the month of October.

Participants can register individually as a “pirate” for $20 or with a “crew” of five people for $30.

Once registered, an email will be sent with 10 clues for pirate ducks hidden in the Quad Cities.

From Sunday, Oct. 18., through Saturday, Oct. 31, participants can solve 10 clues to find the hidden pirate ducks.

After solving each clue, each pirate or crew must take a picture of the numbered pirate duck.

Submit all 10 pictures of the numbered pirate ducks by Oct. 31 to win “treasure.”

All proceeds from this event will go back to help support Christian Care’s programs and services for people experiencing homelessness — including their shelter, community meal site, donation center and more.

More information about Christian Care is here.