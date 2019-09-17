Community joins hands hoping to stop violence

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A local community is taking a stand against violence.

Dozens of people in Burlington held a last minute prayer vigil alongside the Mississippi River in response to recent violence in the city, which includes a homicide and an officer involved shooting.

“Every day it seems like the past few years we’ve dealt with something,” said organizer Alan Riley.

Riley says recent violence has left Burlington neighbors pointing fingers, so Monday night he asked people to join hands instead.

“I’d just like to see the city come together and be united and hopefully an end to some of this violence that’s going on,” said Diane Holland, who attended the prayer vigil.

Riley said the solution to the crime is simple: prayer. However, there has to be action too.

“I don’t want this to be the end of it,” he said.

Riley said everyone can do little things to make people feel like they are part of the community.

“If we want kindness we show kindness,” he said. “If you’ve got a basketball hoop in your yard, go out there and start shooting baskets. Kids will start coming up.”

Holland said that will help show people they love and care about everyone in the community. While they have a long way to go, she said the vigil was a good place to start.

“I feel stirred up,” Holland said. “I feel motivated.”

There are already several more community events planned for Burlington, including Awaken the Dawn on Oct. 17-19 at the Rockhouse.