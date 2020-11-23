Community members host a Turkey giveaway in Davenport and gave out 160 turkeys

People are more prepared for a Thanksgiving at home after a Turkey giveaway in Davenport.



The event was held at DJ’s Fashion, organizers initially intended to give away 100 turkeys but thanks to sponsors they gave out 160 turkeys.



Whitney Joyner said he came up with the idea of a Turkey Giveaway after seeing how people in the community were struggling and said he got support from different businesses in the area.



“This all from the QC this came from everybody in the QC Frick’s Tap made a large donation, Midwest Motorsports, Family Automotive,” said Joyner.



Golea McAdams said she found out about the Turkey Giveaway through social media and thought it was a great idea.



“I found out about the turkey giveaway on Facebook some posted it,” said McAdams. “I love it being COVID and a lot of places being closed and a lot of people being scared it’s good that people still do care and people are trying to help people no matter the circumstances.”



Organizers say they’re already planning on hosting another Turkey Giveaway next year.