Community members ‘shocked’ after woman is killed at Chuck E. Cheese

A Davenport business owner says he was shocked to have learned a woman was killed inside the Chuck E. Cheese near his business.

On Sunday night just after 7:30 p.m., Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired inside 903 East Kimberly Road (Chuck E. Cheese). When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive female. After initial medical attention was provided on scene, the victim was transported to Genesis East Hospital where she was pronounced. She was later identified as 29-year-old Eloise Chairs, a Davenport mother of five.

“To have an incident like this last night. It’s just totally mind-boggling this close,” said Bill Perkins, owner of American National Insurance. A business located just next door.

“We were quite shocked. We saw it on the news feed and just could not believe that something like this would be happening here in the Old Town Mall area. It’s probably one of the safer places in town. “

Bill Perkins has been in the Old Town Mall for five years. He says recent crime is worrysome as a local business owner and member of the community.

“Time to time we, unfortunately, hear way more of that now in Davenport,” says Perkins. “There’s a shooting here or this or that happened. Someone got killed and it concerns all of the residents of the Quad Cities.”

While a fatal incident so close to his business is concerning, there’s a bigger concern at a time like this.

“Any time of trauma like that is difficult for children and of course parents have to try to get them through those sorts of things.”