Community mourns the loss of Rock Island County board member

People in Rock Island County are grieving over the death of a community figure.

“It is with great sadness we announce the loss of our friend, brother and county board member, Scott Noyd,” said the Rock Island County Democrats in a Facebook post late Wednesday. “He will be missed by many. Rest in peace.”

The UFCW Local 431 website says Noyd started his career at Oscar Mayer in 1987.

In 2001, he began working for Local 431 as a union representative.

Scott also served as the recording secretary of the Local 431 Executive Board until being elected secretary and treasurer.

He was a delegate for the Quad City Federation of Labor, a committee member for the Labor Day parade and picnic and a board member for Rock Island County.

According to the Rock Island County website, Noyd served as the county board representative for District 3 in Silvis on the committee of the whole and finance and personnel.

Noyd’s term was set to expire on Nov. 30, 2022.