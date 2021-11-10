Community paints the ice for one of QC Storm’s biggest games of the year

People in the Quad Cities came together this week to paint ice in honor of those who have served.

The Quad City Storm and TBK Bank hosted its “Salute to Military Ice Painting” event Monday.

Quad Citizens showed up at the TaxSlayer Center to paint the names of service members on the ice for 10 hours as part of the hockey team’s Military Appreciation Week.

Service members will continued to be honored Saturday for “Salute to Military Night” as the Quad City Storm take on the Evansville Thunderbolts.

President Brian Rothenberger says this is one of the hockey team’s biggest games of the year.

“Since we started three years ago, it’s always one of our biggest games of the year, and it’s super special for a lot of reasons,” said Rothenberger. “Obviously, with the Arsenal being here, with a lot of Quad Citizens, there is a huge veteran and service presence in this community.”

Rothenberger adds the Quad City Storm is a veteran-owned businesses, and he sees this event as a way to give back to local military families.

“We really like to be able to pay tribute to our veterans and our service members every year,” said Rothenberger.

For some residents like Courtney Tittle, ice painting is an annual tradition.

“I come down every year for this. I paint my grandfather’s name,” said Tittle. “He has a season ticket, so I make sure it’s viewable from his seat, and then I also paint names for people who aren’t able to make it down here.”

Learn more about “Salute to Military Night” here.