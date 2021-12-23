Community Quilt Project will be sew much fun

The Davenport Public Library is offering a project sew fun, you won’t want to quilt doing it!

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert at sewing, the library invites you to participate in its Community Quilt Project.

Use books, reading or community as the theme to create your own one-of-a-kind, 10-inch quilt block to donate to the project.

The finished quilt will be displayed at one of the library’s locations throughout the spring.

Register to pick up a 10-inch square to design, or bring your finished block to the service desk at any Davenport Public Library location between Monday, Jan. 3, and Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

The event is free and open to the public.

Learn more about Community Quilt Project guidelines here.