Clinton residents who are concerned about shootings, child abuse, trauma, violence and suicides in their neighborhoods are invited to attend a Community Safety Information Forum on Wednesday, October 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Clinton Community College auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Boulevard in Clinton. Doors will open at 6:30 pm.

Rita Hart will serve as moderator of a panel featuring Gary DeLacy, Superintendent of the Clinton Community School District, and Tom Parker, Superintendent of the Camanche Community School District, will talk about school safety and encouraging nonviolent alternatives. They will be joined on the panel by Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, Clinton Deputy Police Chief Jim Ballauer and Clinton Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Chapman, who will discuss the ways their departments are trained to help protect and keep neighborhoods, schools and streets safe. Shannon Sander-Welzien, Executive Director of YWCA Clinton, and Erin Aude, Clinical Director of Life Connections, will talk about trauma and abuse in families, triggers of harm to self and others and local groups that offer assistance to residents.

Keynote speaker Temple Hiatt, a veteran of the first Gulf War and a member of Iowa Moms Demand Action, will give a presentation on the upcoming Iowa gun amendment that’s on the ballot for the November 8th election.

After the panel discussion and presentation, audience members can ask questions and share their concerns with the speakers. Local organizations will have resource tables with more information and opportunities to talk with attendees before and after the program.

Members of the Golden Rule Veterans for Peace, who are traveling by boat down the Mississippi River, are scheduled to arrive in Clinton on the day of the forum and will have a resource table to share their stories and answer questions.