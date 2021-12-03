Community shows they care with Christmas cards to cancer patient

A community has been coming together to make Christmas special for a Muscatine woman.

Mindy Shaw, 41, was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. Doctors said, given her prognosis, this upcoming Christmas will be her last. The family has asked for the community to send Christmas cards. So far, she has received more than 90 cards, each one with a different message, joke or prayer.

Shaw has received cards from Muscatine and around the world, with writers from Kansas to Illinois and even New Zealand. If you’d like to get involved, he’s the address to send cards:

Lesa O’Connell

c/o Mindy Shaw

17781 180th Street

Letts, IA 52754