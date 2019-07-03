Community Spotlight: Buffalo businesses are back & owners want to feed you

'Just let us do our job,' business owners hope for summertime surge in customers

It’s already been a long year for business owners in Buffalo, Iowa from the flooding.

They’ve had plenty of encouragement.

They hope for more support this summer.

Some owners closed up shop for almost a month.

One man says he lost about $60,000 in revenue.

That doesn’t include property damage.

You can help business owners as they try to move forward.



Tony Mendez bought Clark’s Landing restaurant 26 years ago.

“The fifth day after I bought it, we had 18 inches of water inside the restaurant,” Mendez says. He opened just before the historic 1993 flood.

Since then, Mendez has built some permanent protection.

“I have a concrete wall that I built. I have concrete barricades,” he says.

It’s worked for every flood, since… Until this year, when his sandbag wall was breached.

“I don’t think it was eight minutes from the time that the wall came in to the time that the water level was the same inside as it was outside,” Mendez says.

That happened again, when the Mississippi River crested for the second time a month later.

Mendez had to close up shop for a total of 28 days.

“It will take not months, but years, to get back the revenue that we lost,” Mendez says.

Judy Vanblaracom had to shutdown her restaurant for 18 days, putting employees on standby and canceling entertainment.

“I’ve had to cancel the last five out of the seven bands, so the bands aren’t making money, either. It just trickles. It just trickles down,” says the owner of Judy’s Barge Inn.

Getting back on their feet hasn’t been easy.

“We have to spend money on the food, the employees, the liquor, the beer– And that’s our little list. Our big list is still back there and it’s not even going to be touched for a while because that’s how much we’ve lost,” Vanblaracom says.

And they’re not seeing a great peak season.

“There are four campgrounds on the river within five miles of us and we draw very heavily on the weekend for those and this is prime time, this is when people are out enjoying time with their families, boating on the river, etc. and that is almost nonexistent right now,” Mendez says.

But there’s still hope for the summer.

“I will cook, we will feed, we will drink, we will do that. Just let us do our job. Come down, spend your money here in Buffalo,” Vanblaracom says.

They’re calling on customers to surge in as the water retreats.

“I get kind of emotional. Life will challenge you. And how you respond, shows what you’re made of,” Mendez says.

