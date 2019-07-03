Community Spotlight: ‘I was going to cry,’ Buffalo’s sandbags are going down for good

Homeowner thanks volunteers for help in the months-long flood fight

People in Buffalo are finally putting away more than 50,000 sandbags this week.

City employees, neighbors and volunteers started over the weekend.

More than 30 members of the Mormon Church took down 9,000 sandbags at nine locations Saturday.

The city clerk, Tanna Leonard, says a contractor will remove the rest of them this week.

So far, she says the city has racked up about $87,000 in damage and that could climb because all the invoices haven’t been submitted.

One homeowner is grateful his place is still standing.

“She was nasty. She was,” says Steven Teel, Jr.

He’s been protecting his home against the Mississippi River for 15 years.

But this year was different.

“When you see 23 feet, you get scared,” he says.

Teel put up more than 4,000 sandbags around his house.

“That’s the easy part. The next part is you’ve got to dig holes everywhere around your yard and then you put sump pumps in and then you got to manage them and make sure no grass or no mulch or anything gets inside of them,” Teel explains.

“The next thing you know you got water that’s backing up and then it’s making your ground soft and then you have to basically start all over again.”

But in this monumental fight, Teel found some help.

“Volunteers showed up everywhere out of the blue,” he says.

From city staff and volunteer firefighters to coworkers.

“They drove down from Maquoketa this morning to come down and help,” Teel says of one coworker who brought his sons to help on Saturday.

Teel says countless other strangers simply showed up, like dozens from the Mormon Church.

Teel says this historic season has taught him a lot.

“Everybody who knows me in Buffalo, I’m kind of a prideful man. I like to take everything on my own. God has really set me in my place and took my pride and made me humble through all of this,” Teel says.

He still has to take care of more than $50,000 in structural damage, but he’s thanking others for a chance to finally relax.

“Thanks isn’t enough. I wish I could give something that could really show from my heart what it means for these individuals to show up and help us. Because without them, we wouldn’t be able to stand here today because our house wouldn’t be here. It wouldn’t have,” he says.

