A food truck has become a family legacy in Maquoketa.

Some know it as Schlecht’s Lunch Wagon.

Local 4’s Yukare Nakayama reports how it started and what it means to the family in tonight’s community spotlight.

Friday night, a car race that’s all about destruction is a must see at the Jackson County Fair.

And we’re headed to the fair in Maquoketa.

We’ll be there live tomorrow during Local 4 News at 5 and 6.

Stop by and say, “Hi,” when you see us.