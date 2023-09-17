The Rock Falls Chamber welcomes back the Community Wide Garage Sales on Friday, Sept. 22-Sunday, Sept. 24, a news release says.

A large number of sales are registered throughout Rock Falls and Sterling. The Community Wide Garage Sale Days are a local favorite and provide an opportunity for people to generate extra cash and stimulate the local economy with those funds. The sales also provide an opportunity for people to find bargains. The weekend gets busy for local businesses that sell gas, food and drinks. The sales also raise awareness about the community and businesses there, the release says.

“As soon as spring garage sales are over, I have families calling to plan their fall garage sale

weekend and travel plans,” says Sam Smith, president/CEO. “There is nothing like the thrill of a bargain hunt, or making some extra cash clearing out your closets.”

For more information, visit here.