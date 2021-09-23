Company expanding despite staffing shortages plaguing local businesses

Sparks still flying at Lincoln Electric Automation — despite working through COVID-19. The automation services company managed to maintain and even boost business since the pandemic began. An unusual suspect remains the source for the company’s success —staffing shortages — happening across the Quad Cities.

“Challenges that are out there in market as far as hiring people, our automation systems solve those problems for our customers.” Lincoln Electric’s General Manager Shawn Vincel explains, “a lot of our success because our customers have struggles hiring skilled labor they want to automate coming to us as automation provider to help them increase productivity, because they can’t find skilled workers they need to run their business.”

This increased demand, however, is accompanied by the need to expand their workforce.

“We’ve started hiring and we want to add shifts to our business.” Vincel said, “We’ve seen a pretty consistent number of applicants.” He added, “We think it’s a sign of people re-entering the workforce post pandemic.”

Mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, controls engineers — they’re offering a broad spectrum of opportunity to interested applicants.

“We’re looking to hire 36 positions as we expand the business, hopefully we have the turnout we’re expecting and we’re hoping to hire some good people to work here.” Vincel said, “It’s a great place to work, we do exciting stuff every day everything we do is new unique a lot of different things we do on a daily basis and it’s fun.”

Their hiring fair will be next Thursday, September 30 and Friday, October 1 from 1p.m.-6p.m. — and Saturday, October 2 from 11a.m.- 4p.m. Those hired through these events will receive a sign-on bonus of $1,500. Registration is preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted — attendees will need to fill out an application to be hired and must have a valid photo ID with them at the event. More information and details on how to pre-register can be found at https://promotions.lincolnelectric.com/bettendorf-hiring-event/