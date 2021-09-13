Company paying someone $5,000 to kick their worst spending habit for 30 days

What’s your guilty pleasure to unnecessarily spend on? Your morning cup of joe on the way to work? Frequent online purchases? Whatever it is that’s burning a hole in your wallet, you could get more than a little help in putting your money back in order.

The Penny Hoarder will be paying someone to kick their worst spending habit. Online applicants will tell one place in their budgets where they want to cut back. One winner will be chosen as “Penny Hoarding Specialist,” and they can win $5,000 if they can kick their bad habit to the curb for 30 days.

Applicants 18 and older can apply here: https://www.thepennyhoarder.com/make-money/side-gigs/cut-spending-dream-job Entries must be in before September 19, and the winner will be announced September 30.