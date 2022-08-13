On Friday, 54 karts with drivers competed from Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Idaho at the Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway Summer Nationals.

  • Clone 375: Jonathan Coleman of New London, IA
  • RWYB Class Winner: Dawson Hamdorf of Lowden, IA
  • R-Box Stock Class Winner: Brexton Busch of Mooresville, NC
  • Stock Class Winner: Karter Beattie of Concord, NC
  • 250 Wing Outlaw Class Winner: Ian Stewart of West Burlington, IA
  • 500 Wing Outlaw Class Winner: Gary Buckworth of Davenport

Racing continues Saturday, Aug. 13, with hot laps at 5 p.m.

Check out Ashley Murdock Photography here to see Summer National photos.