On Friday, 54 karts with drivers competed from Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Idaho at the Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway Summer Nationals.

Clone 375: Jonathan Coleman of New London, IA

RWYB Class Winner: Dawson Hamdorf of Lowden, IA

R-Box Stock Class Winner: Brexton Busch of Mooresville, NC

Stock Class Winner: Karter Beattie of Concord, NC

250 Wing Outlaw Class Winner: Ian Stewart of West Burlington, IA

500 Wing Outlaw Class Winner: Gary Buckworth of Davenport

Racing continues Saturday, Aug. 13, with hot laps at 5 p.m.

Check out Ashley Murdock Photography here to see Summer National photos.