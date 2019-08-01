Complaint included Bettendorf coach, Moline teacher asking girls to flirt with athlete

We’re learning more today in a Local 4 News investigation into allegations against Bettendorf about recruiting practices for their football team.

As we first reported last night, the Iowa High School Athletic Association received a report that was filed by Moline schools.

Today a FOIA request from Moline was returned.

In it, we’re learning that a Moline teacher and Bettendorf football coach is alleged to have been illegally recruiting two Moline athletes for the Bulldogs.

The complaint also says another coach asked girls to “flirt and give their number to” a Moline athlete.

Bettendorf tells Local 4 News they’ll provide us with information Friday.

We’ll have much more from the FOIA request on Local 4 News at 6.