Completion of I-74 structures paves way for new traffic pattern

The keystone of the new I-74 bridge arch is put in place on May 6, 2020. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Contractors have completed a a new section of Illinois-bound Interstate 74 south of the 6th Avenue exit in Moline.

This marks the completion of I-74 structures in Illinois and paves the way for a new traffic pattern, a news update says. Beginning Wednesday, weather permitting, Illinois-bound interstate drivers will notice changes as they enter Illinois.

Just after crossing the new I-74 bridge into Illinois, drivers should watch for traffic signs and orange barrels guiding them to the newly completed section of I-74. There will be two lanes of Illinois-bound traffic.

In the right lane, drivers can exit at 6th Avenue or continue toward Avenue of the Cities and other exits, the update says.

Construction crews will work in the area between Illinois-bound and Iowa-bound lanes for several months. Drivers should slow down and use caution, the update says.