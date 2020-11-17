Compost facility changes hours

The Compost Facility at the Muscatine Transfer Station will close an hour earlier starting Tuesday, according to David Popp, solid waste manager for the City of Muscatine.

The facility now will close at 5 p.m. It will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 6, when the facility will be closed until spring, a news release says.

The facility is open to the general public from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Muscatine and Fruitland residents can deposit yard waste free of charge with a Compost Facility Sticker (available at the Transfer Station with proof of residency). Non-residents and commercial tree and yard waste management services will be charged a fee upon entering the facility.