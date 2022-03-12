The Compost Facility at the Muscatine Transfer Station, 1000 S. Houser St., Muscatine, will open for the season on Saturday, March 19, according to David Popp, solid waste manager for the City of Muscatine.

Regular hours are noon-6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays, a news release says.

Muscatine and Fruitland residents can take yard waste (grass clippings, leaves, plants) from their property to the facility along with brush and branches less than 10 inches in diameter and 10 feet in length. Larger trees and logs can also be taken to the location but tree stumps or roots are not accepted, the release says.

Non-residents and commercial users of the facility will be charged a fee for yard waste brought to the site. The fee schedule for non-resident and for commercial users is available here.

Residents of Muscatine and Fruitland can visit the Muscatine Transfer Station, Muscatine City Hall Finance Department, or the Muscatine Public Works Department to receive a window sticker to verify residency and will not be charged a fee by the attendant. A driver’s license with current address will be needed to verify residency.

Each resident will receive a sticker for up to two vehicles which should be placed in the lower right hand corner of the windshield.

An attendant will be on site to verify residency and secure payment from non-residents and commercial users (cash or check only with no bills larger than $20) during Compost Site operating hours.

The facility does not have compost available at the present time. Call 563-263-9689 in advance to find out when compost is available and at what times compost can be picked up.

Help loading compost will be offered on weekdays from noon-3:30 p.m. but is limited to the availability of staff. Loading of mulch on Saturday and Sunday will be up to the individual as staff will not be available to help.

If you do not want to pick up compost at the facility, the Transfer Station will offer a delivery service. Deliveries of shredded mulch, wood chips, and compost (when available) need to be scheduled by calling the Transfer Station. Deliveries are limited to Muscatine and Fruitland residents on their trash collection day and limited to time available. A full one-ton truck load would cost $25.

Popp reminds residents who want to bring material to the compost site that all loads need to be secured during transportation to or from the compost site. Loose material may fall onto city streets causing traffic hazards or damage to vehicles.