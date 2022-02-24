After weeks of buildup, a Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun, and it could have many different impacts on people across the world and in the United States.

One of the less obvious impacts: already-high new and used car prices could skyrocket even more.

“The prices of used cars have skyrocketed the last year,” said RC Rogers, the general manager at Zimmerman Honda in Moline.

Russia is a world leader in producing palladium, a unique metal needed to make computer chips that get put into new cars.

Sanctions that keep Russia from producing palladium could make the computer chip shortage in the U.S. even worse and drive car prices higher.

Rogers says he’s seen new and used car prices increase a large amount the last year due to the chip shortage, and he says the invasion has the potential to make prices higher.

“The computer chip’s always a concern, especially what’s going on over in Russia and Ukraine right now,” said Rogers. “[We] used to have 250 new vehicles available at any given time on our lot. Currently, we have four.”

Rogers is trying to look at the positives with the potential for the chip shortage to worsen further.

One of his positive takeaways is the fact that the essential metals used in computer chips that are plentiful in Russia do still exist in other parts of the world.

He also says he has confidence in the U.S. to become more self-sufficient as a result and notes that he still sells a fairly decent amount of new cars, albeit fewer sales than previous years.

“Certainly, it could have an impact,” said Rogers of the Russian invasion on the computer chip shortage. “But that’s not the only place in the world that those metals are found and mined.”

However, Rogers also says it will probably be a while until the new and used car market is back to normal.

“Things are probably not going to get back to complete normal in 2022,” Rogers said. “I think you’re going to see that more in the first and second quarter of 2023.”