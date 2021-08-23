Concepts for flood resilience ready for review

After nearly 18 months of data collection, two rounds of stakeholder and community input, and analysis, the City of Davenport is ready for a final review of proposed flood-resilience concepts.

Results of the flood study reflect balance, address infrastructure improvements, provide direction for land use and mitigation, and reduce the expenditure of operational resources, a news release from the city says. Perhaps one of the most anticipated outcomes of the proposed concept is one detour route for river stages up to 22 feet and enhanced mitigation for bridge traffic.

Whether individuals live in or outside the Mississippi River floodplain, the community’s feedback is vital in this final phase of the study, the release says. Participants should expect to see refinement of the plan presented in wave two and be prepared to indicate their level of support for proposed solutions.

The city encourages everyone to watch the video presentation for essential data and background details before viewing the proposed vision and plan. Find the video and survey link here.

The presentation recaps previous community feedback and the city’s experience at 18- and 22-foot river stages. “The concepts presented reflect what we heard from the community and Davenport City Council,” said Clay Merritt, assistant public works director.

“We expect this final round of public comment to close on Sept. 15,” Merritt said. “Those comments will be synthesized into proposed concepts, and a final plan for flood resilience should be presented to Council in mid-November.

The general public is invited to participate:

• Visit the flood story here to watch the video overview of conceptual plans and then take the survey.

• Visit any of Davenport’s libraries to watch the video overview and take the survey on any open public computer.

• Copies of the paper survey are available at one of Davenport’s library branches or printing from the website, People can host a watch party, complete the paper survey and return the completed survey to one of the library branches.

Check in with staff at an upcoming public event:

• Freight House Farmer’s Market on the patio. 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

• QC Empowerment Network Open Air Market at Quinlan Court. 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.