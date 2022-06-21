A year ago this month, a small number of citizens on the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) approved a 2022 budget that closed all four public drop-off recycling sites in the county.

At every single RICWMA meeting since that decision, a growing number of county residents (“Bring Back the Bins”) has organized to request that drop-off recycling be returned to at least two sites in the county, and at a 1 p.m. meeting today (June 21), RICWMA is set to vote on its 2023 budget, a budget proposal with no clear commitment for returning drop-off bins, according to a release from the citisens.

The “Bring Back Bins” group has formally requested the following actions for RICWMA to take at this meeting:



* That two proposed line items in the upcoming RICWMA budget totaling $80,000 be combined and switched to an existing line item “Drop-off Site Subsidy.”



* That staff be authorized to initiate negotiations with private vendors and to offer a subsidy for start-up capital expenditures to create two county-wide drop-off sites.

“These actions are necessary and reasonable,” says Phillip Dennis, chair of the Bring Back Bins movement. “We have studied this issue since last June when the four drop-off sites were ended. This June 21 RICWMA meeting is our only opportunity to restore drop-off recycling. At least 30% of our county residents (both urban and rural) have lost their access to recycling opportunities in our county. And these changes will not cost any added dollars!”

The Bring Back Bins movement invites all concerned residents who want public drop-off bins restored to attend the 1 p.m. meeting of RICWMA, Tuesday, June 21, in the board room on 3rd floor of the Rock Island County Office Building in downtown Rock Island. Enter off 3rd Avenue for security check procedure so come early.

This plan can be accomplished by adding the “County-wide Waste Resources Outreach” line item of $40,000 and the ‘Drop-off Recycling Fund’ line-item of $40,000 to the existing ‘Drop-off Site Subsidy’ line-item for a total of $80,000.

It also asks RICWMA to authorize staff to negotiate with Midland-Davis by offering a subsidy to fund some of the capital costs for a convenient, county-wide recycle drop-off site, secured and maintained by that firm, and a vendor to establish a second site offering a subsidy for partial, one-time capital expenses to serve county residents not easily served by the first site.