Concert for Hunger raises money for foodbanks across Illinois

Some local artists raise money for Feeding Illinois by taking the stage.

The concert for hunger featured videos submitted to raise money for food banks. It was a part of Regional Media’s push to help the Illinois Broadcasters Association reach its goal of $1.35 million.

Right now the total is $1.31 million in three weeks. The money will go to places like the River Bend FoodBank.

Managers say their demand increased by more than a third since the pandemic started.

“Nationally they’re telling us it’s about 40%,” Mike Miller, president of River Bend Foodbank said. “In terms of folks increase in demand because folks suddenly in need because of this crisis. Before I got this national number last week I was saying about between 25-40% was about what we were seeing locally.”

That’s where Illinois Broadcasters Association, Regional Media and Heartland Connections stepped in.

John Taylor said that the concert was a big help in pushing towards the total goal of $1.35 million to Feeding Illinois.

“For pulling something together in a kind of emergency situation I think we did pretty well,” Taylor said. “The concert, the replay of that concert, and the campaign that Regional Media has been running, their contribution to all this is just short of a couple hundred thousand dollars.”

