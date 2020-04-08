Concert for Hunger to raise money for Illinois food banks

Groups in Illinois are working together to replenish food banks through music.

Friday is the Regional Media Concert for Hunger, a joint venture by Heartland Connections, Regional Media, Feeding Illinois and the Illinois Broadcasters Association. Around a hundred artists are sending in video submissions for a digital concert to help food banks during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When I first started this, I had a list of 50 performers who I had done stuff with over the years from this area,” John Taylor, of Heartland Connections said. “But since then, this has expanded quite a bit and there’s been quite a lot of people who’ve jumped on board.”

John Taylor says that music had helped him reconnect to people after coming home from the Iraq War, and cope during his struggles with PTSD, but says he hopes his love for music can help people going through new problems now.

“I think music is a very healing thing, in a lot of different ways,” Taylor said. “And this is just a new way that has just kinda happened by the circumstances that we’re in right now.”

Sean Kernan from Regional Media’s WKEI says that the concert is another step in helping those less fortunate.

“This is a cause that means a lot to us. The food pantries across the state of Illinois are helping more people than they’ve ever helped before, and they need all the support they can get right now.”

The money raised will go to Feeding Illinois food banks, which includes River Bend Foodbank, which serves the Quad Cities area.