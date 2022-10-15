Monmouth’s 2022-23 Maple Leaf Community Concert Series will continue Oct. 18 with a pair of performances at Monmouth College by Backtrack, a five-person a cappella group based in New York City.

Backtrack will sing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a special matinee performance in Dahl Chapel and Auditorium. The group will return to the Dahl stage at 7 p.m., the traditional time for concert series performances.

Tickets, both individual and memberships, are available at the Buchanan Center for the Arts, 64 Public Square, Monmouth.

Backtrack’s exciting arrangements transform familiar tunes and showcase the top-notch vocal and beat-boxing abilities of all of its members. The group is known for infusing heart and humor into every performance, and its versatile repertoire spans several genres, including Top 40, Motown, classical, show tunes, original music and more, ensuring that there is something for everyone in the audience to enjoy.

Backtrack takes the stage around the nation at performing arts centers, corporate events, music festivals, schools and other venues. Its members are passionate about promoting the arts and helping students find and develop their voices.

To that end, Backtrack has conducted educational programs at more than 100 schools, from elementary to college, offering school assemblies, workshops with choirs, and clinics on topics including beat-boxing, group vocal improvisation and DIY music video production.

For more information about the series, visit here.