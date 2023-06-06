Nobody ever needs an excuse to enjoy an ice cream cone from Whitey’s, but if you do, you have a good reason to indulge on Monday.

Whitey’s Ice Cream is donating half the sales of all cones sold on Monday, June 12 to Bethany for Children & Families during their Cones for Kids event.

“We are very happy to be holding the 37th annual Cones for Kids event to help support the programs and services offered by Bethany,” said Jon Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream.

“Bethany is a fantastic cause and the support shown by the Quad City community has been amazing over the years. We are proud to continue the tradition,” said Jeff Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream.

“Bethany continues to expand its caseload to help families stay together, place children in safe, loving homes, and get homeless individuals off the streets and into housing,” said Christina McNamara-Schmidt, Bethany’s Director of Development & Communication. “The agency is grateful for its longstanding partnership with Whitey’s.”

All Whitey’s locations are participating in Cones for Kids. To find a location near you, click here.