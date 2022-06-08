The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Village of Carbon Cliff and Carbon Cliff Bait and Tackle are hosting Cones with a Cop for a second year. The event, held in conjunction with the Carbon Cliff Youth Fishing Derby, will be June 11 from 9-10:30 a.m. at 343 N. First Avenue in Carbon Cliff.

Enjoy cones from Country Style Ice Cream while meeting local deputy sheriffs. For information on the Youth Fishing Derby or to register, contact Carbon Cliff Bait and Tackle at (309) 792-3460.