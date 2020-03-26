Congrats, Illinois: You get an ‘A’ for social distancing

1  of  3
You get an ‘A’ for social distancing, Illinois. That’s according to data from your phone.

According to location data and analytics firm Unacast, Illinoisans are staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.

The company released it’s “Social Distancing Scoreboard” on Tuesday, as reported by the Washington Post. Illinois got an ‘A’ for a 40% drop in distance traveled; the U.S. overall got a ‘B.’

Iowa received a C.

In the Quad Cities area, Rock Island County received a ‘B’ for observing Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Shelter-in-Place order.

Scott County got an ‘F,’ with no such order in place from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

According to a press release, Unacast uses anonymous device location data, map data, and intelligence for clients in retail, tourism, real estate, transportation, and marketing industries.

WTVO and WMBD contributed to this report.

