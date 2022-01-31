Burglars broke into a church in Davenport and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment over this past weekend.

Redeemed Voices Pastor Dwayne Hodges noticed the equipment was gone when he showed up to prepare for Sunday morning’s church service early that morning, Hodges said the first thing he noticed was the ring light was gone on the outside of the building on West 3rd Street in downtown Davenport.

He then quickly realized that a lot of electronics had been taken.

Hodges reported the router for the WiFi had been stolen. The cameras inside of the church was WiFi-dependent so without the router there was no working cameras and no evidence.

Hodges says the copy machine, printer, speakers, TV and projector also were stolen, with the loss of thousands of dollars in stolen property.

“Anything as far as our electronic visual equipment was gone,” reported Hodges.

Redeemed Voices was not the only space in the building missing items. The Redeemed Voices location is home to many other businesses, all of which are accessible internally in the building.

“I noticed that the other occupants of the building had a lot of their clothing items scattered (throughout) the building, and it looks like they walked from the other side of the building and came out with that stuff and walked out our entrance door,” said Hodges.

He says after police came and investigated, there was no sign of forced entry.

“Somebody has to be held accountable to this. Yes, we can forgive all we want, but somebody has to be held accountable to doing something like this,” said Hodges.

The church is collecting donations to recover their stolen items. You can donate here.