Congress remains gridlocked until a new Speaker of the House is chosen.

Ohio’s Jim Jordan and Louisiana’s Steve Scalise are the front runners for the job. Jordan has the support of former President Trump, and Republicans are in the majority.

Democratic 17th District Congressman Eric Sorensen voted to remove speaker Kevin McCarthy, and now he’s focused on what comes next. Neither a spending bill nor any other house business can go forward until a Speaker is named.

There is mounting pressure to send more aid to Ukraine and Israel, and the government agian potentially runs out of money in late November.