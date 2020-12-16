Congressman secures medals for Korean War veteran’s daughter

Congressman Dave Loebsack has secured medals for Catherine Moneysmith that were earned by her father, Robert Fauser, for his service during the Korean War.

The medals were presented to Moneysmith because her father died in 2007, a news release says.

“There is no greater privilege I have than to be able to work on behalf of those who have served our nation,” Loebsack said. “I strongly believe that we have a moral responsibility to stand behind those who have stood up and fought for us. This is true for both those who wear our uniform today as well as for the veterans of past generations and past wars.”

“I am honored to have worked every day on behalf of Iowa veterans like Mr. Fauser to ensure they receive the dignity and respect they deserve,” he said. “I am pleased that Catherine now has the medals that her father earned.”

For his service in the Korean War, Fauser earned these medals:

· Purple Heart

· United Nations Medal For Service in Korea

· Korean Service Medal set with the Bronze Star

· National Defense Service Medal