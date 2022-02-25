U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL), weighed in on the State’s plans to lift the mask mandate.

Local 4 News caught up with her on Friday in Rock Island while she was promoting the needs of minority-owned small businesses and asked her how she feels about the end of the mandate.

“All of this … as politicized as it has become … it was all about safety,” said Bustos. “It was all about public safety, about people who have preexisting conditions, about keeping our children safe … but I think, as Americans, we are ready for the next chapter here.”

Congresswoman Bustos hopes people will do what she calls the “right thing” when it comes to masks.