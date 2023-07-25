The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine and UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine hosted a visit from Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Monday, July 24, to see the progress on the new Mulberry Health Clinic and visit with local leaders who have been involved with the project, a news release says.

The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine submitted a proposal in 2022 for federal funding for the new health clinic facility through Community Project Funding that was supported by Miller-Meeks to strengthen rural health access and equity in Muscatine County, the release says. The proposal included over 20 letters of support from local government, businesses, non-profits, and educational institutions – many who have also supported the project financially.

In July 2022, the Community Foundation was informed that the Appropriations Committee selected the Mulberry Health Clinic proposal for inclusion in the FY23 Appropriations Bill for $3 million and it was included in the FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Bill that was signed into law in December.

“We are deeply grateful for Congresswoman Miller-Meeks championing this cause and advocating for expanded and improved patient equity and care in Muscatine County,” said Jamie Leza, vice president, Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. “Improving access to health care was identified as a need and priority in our community, and her support has helped provide us with the resources needed to move the project forward.”

Her visit included an update on site activity from Russell Construction, conversation with area leaders on the importance of quality, local health care in our rural community, and a tour of

the $6 million in recent improvements that have been made by UnityPoint Health to the UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine Hospital campus, which will continue to be connected to the new Mulberry Health Clinic facility.

The $20 million dollar project will include a three-floor, 42,000-square-foot health clinic that is owned by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine and operated by UnityPoint Clinic. The project is expected to take 18 months with completion scheduled for fall 2024.

