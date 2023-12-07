Find out how our holiday traditions are connected to the skies! Augustana College physics professor and planetarium director Lee Carkner visited Our Quad Cities News for Season of Light.
For more information, click here.
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
