Connecting with newcomers to the quad cities was the purpose of a local job fair Thursday.

More than 60 immigrants and refugees visited Scott Community College Urban Campus in Davenport.

They met with employers and some interviewed for various open positions.

“It was so amazing to hear from people and the employers, like, ‘We are looking for this.’ And the fact that we have a lot of resources in our community,” said World Relief Case Worker Hanna Niang.

World Relief Social Services Director of Empowerment Programs Grace Fitzpatrick says its essential to have events like this job fair.

“Having more employers and community partners engaged with refugees and immigrants, just getting visibility of these people that are coming to our communities is important,” Fitzpatrick said.

Many caseworkers from World Relief also attended the job fair in support of their clients.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of job they had before,” Niang said. “Also at the same time supporting them in the field that they already have, like something that they were already good at. Pretty much just putting them back on the right track of their career path.”

Irene Nzoyitazira is originally from East Africa. She says it means a lot that refugees and immigrants can learn about the types of jobs in the area.

“The importance of these days is to see that you can actually do and be more than the factory jobs that we’re put into,” Nzoyitazira said.

IowaWORKS and World Relief are planning another job fair soon.