Last week, Local Four News spoke with Jon and Jenny Gainer — a couple from Bettendorf who spent ten years in Ukraine as missionaries.

Upon Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the couple has been in constant communication with their Ukrainian loved ones and shared with Local Four’s Sierra Krug about what their friends are experiencing right now in Eastern Europe.

“They just want to live knowing that they’re not going to wake up hearing bombs dropping all around them and not have any idea what is going to happen,” Jenny Gainer said. “They want to live knowing they don’t have to jump in their cars and spend hours in lines of traffic trying to flee the country. They don’t want a lot they just want peace.”