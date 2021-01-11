Connecting with patients in hospice throughout the pandemic

The pandemic has prevented visitors from going in and out of hospitals, including volunteers through hospice, but that isn’t stopping Hospice Compassus from connecting with people in need.

Volunteers with the organization write letters to patients, call them and even make comfort blankets.

“I have a whole group of volunteers that send out cards,” said Jill Venden, Hospice Compassus volunteer coordinator. “Just really to break that monotony of being stuck inside.”

Phyllis Combs is one volunteer who makes comfort blankets for those in hospice.

“They’re very happy,” she said. “They say how pretty they are. They’re just very rewarding.”

While the past 11 months have been tough, staff and volunteers at Hospice Compassus are still reminding others how valuable their lives are.

“Hospice isn’t something that you should be scared of,” said Julie Sanders, Hospice Compassus care consultant. “In some circles, hospice is whispered and they’re like oh an individual needs hospice care. It’s the opposite. We should celebrate the end of someone’s life, just as we do the beginning.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can find more information on their website.