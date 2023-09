Construction is set to begin October 3 for the Current Hotel in Davenport.

This is after fencing went up around the hotel and a portion of the wall could be seen separating. Local 4 reached out to the group that owns the Current and Black Hawk Hotel.

Engineers say the impacted area is not a structural wall but needs to be fixed.

Engineers will visit once more to scope the work before its final completion, which is expected to take a month.