The 700 blocks of South 3rd Street and South 4th Street in Clinton are being reconstructed, according to a news release.

This work includes removal and reconstruction of the concrete street, along with new ADA ramps, and some sewer work. South 3rd Street will become a two-lane road with a parking lane, and South 4th Street will become a three-lane road, the release says.

Because these are highways, half of the road will be removed and reconstructed while the other lane remains open. Access to buildings will remain open during construction. This reconstruction/road closure is expected to last for at least two weeks, the release says.

For more information, call 563-244-3423 or email zanepennock@cityofclintoniowa.us.