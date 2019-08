Tri-City Blacktop was resurfacing 193rd Street North in East Moline and the unit got too close to the edge and rolled into a ditch on August 27, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Some construction equipment ended up in a ditch after an accident Tuesday morning.

Tri-City Blacktop was resurfacing the road on 193rd Street North in East Moline and the unit got too close to the edge and rolled into a ditch.

No one was injured, according to fire department.