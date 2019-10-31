Construction in Davenport has led to torn up lawns along Fairmount Street

A construction project along Fairmount Street has torn up the street because of flooding when it rains. The project began at the beginning of October and is not close to being done.

With residents being unable to get to their driveways they have resorted to driving on the sidewalks, which has torn up neighbors lawns, leaving them with tire marks and mud everywhere.

With four inches of snow expected overnight, people won’t be able to get out of their driveways along the sidewalk which is forcing them to park on the street. The only problem is that the area is in a snow ordinance zone which means residents will have to risk getting a ticket.

The construction and driving conditions have left everyone unhappy with the impact it’s having on their lawns.