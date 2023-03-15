It’s construction season in the Quad Cities!

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that construction on Interstate 280 in Rock Island County will begin on Monday, March 20, weather permitting. The work zone goes from the Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Mississippi River Bridge to just east of the Milan Beltway. Work will include pavement patching and hot-mix asphalt resurfacing of I-280, including the ramps at the Illinois 92 interchange. Lane closures will be used on I-280 to complete the work, but all ramps at the Illinois 92 and Airport Road interchanges will remain open during construction. The $24 million project is expected to be finished by the end of November.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time driving through this area. When possible, use alternate routes to avoid the work area. Drivers are urged to pay extra attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and almost 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 additional safety improvements are expected to be completed during Year Three of the program. For more information on IDOT projects, click here.