Construction activity will return to the Grandview Avenue corridor in Muscatine on Monday as Heuer Construction begins milling the pavement from Houser to Musser streets, weather permitting.

Two-way traffic will be maintained during the milling process, and the roadway will be rough with drivers urged to slow down, use caution when traveling through the construction zone, and find alternate routes when possible, a news release says.

One of the major construction events for Phase II of the project will be the replacement of a culvert at Briar’s Ditch that will necessitate a full closure of Grandview Avenue from Briar’s Ditch to Musser Street. Traffic will be detoured at Houser to Musser and back to Grandview, or Sampson to Stewart Road/Oregon and back to Grandview during the full closure, the release says.

The full closure is tentatively planned to begin Wednesday (March 2) and last for approximately three weeks.

Access to all businesses in the construction zone will be maintained either from Musser or from Houser.

Additional information on the project can be found here.

For more information on City of Muscatine construction projects click on CONSTRUCTION to visit the Department of Public Works Construction Projects page.

If you have a comment or concern, email feedback@muscatineiowa.gov or pwrequest@muscatineiowa.gov. A staff member will respond within 24 hours, the release says.