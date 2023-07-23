Beginning Monday, July 24, road construction will begin on 7th Street from 12th Avenue to 16th

Avenue in Moline, a news release says. The contractor working on site is Brandt Construction.

The project will consist of milling off the existing surface, pavement patching, a new 3” asphalt driving surface followed by utility adjustments and new striping. Construction will take approximately two months.

One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays are expected while the work is being completed.

Motorist should be aware that traffic patterns will change on a few occasions. The City of Moline

encourages motorists to plan ahead and use an alternate route. All businesses will remain open during construction