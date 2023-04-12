A project first conceived in 2007 to connect Moline’s riverfront section of the American Discovery Trail to the bike and pedestrian path along the Rock River to the south will finally see construction later this summer, according to a news release.

Called the River-to-River Corridor Trail, the connection has long been sought by Moline leaders looking to improve non-motorized transportation options across the city and to allow riders and walkers to avoid busy traffic. The majority of the trail – which runs along the 19th Street/27th Street corridor – would be new bike and pedestrian-only trail.

(contributed image)

“The purpose of the trail is to create alternate forms of transportation, so citizens can reach their destinations without relying on their personal vehicles as much,” said Laura Klauer, a City of Moline engineer. “Once complete, the River to River Trail will connect the American Discovery Trail to the Rock River Trail and will help finalize connections so more residents can access the new path on the I-74 Bridge, making more destinations accessible by bicycle.”

Phase I of the project – which will complete the trail between River Drive and Avenue of the Cities – is scheduled to begin later this construction season and be completed in 2024. Construction of this section of trail is funded with an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Grant received in 2019 and with Motor Fuel Tax dollars.

Phase II of the project will complete the trail between Avenue of the Cities and 36th Avenue/Coaltown Road. Construction of this section is funded with an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Grant received last week, and with Motor Fuel Tax dollars.

Phase III of the project will connect the path from 36th Avenue/Coaltown Road to the Rock River. This will be constructed by IDOT in the near future, pending funding.

The 2007 study on the River to River trail, which you can access here, notes it will be a vital economic and transportation link connecting downtown Moline with residential neighborhoods, shopping districts and will serve as a gateway across the Mississippi River into Iowa.